Is this Popular Ulster County Café Really Changing Hands?

Many Hudson Valley diners were caught off guard by an update from a beloved Ulster County Café. After six years of ownership, as well as a recent visit from chef and television star Gordon Ramsay, the business is changing hands.

"Mind blown... best of luck", posted one resident in the Ulster Eateries Unfiltered Facebook page. "Super surprised", said another. Here's what the café had to say.

Change of Ownership for Love Bites Café in Saugerties, NY

"This has been a hard post to think about, type and even post", began a recent statement from Love Bites Café in Saugerties, NY. "We will miss you all and even though Chris and I will no longer be part of the business at 69 partition street our recipes and imprint will live through the new café! We will be transitioning ownership in the near future." Speculations for the reason behind the change sparked an immediate response from the owners.

Speculation Behind Love Bites Cafe's Ownership Change

"I knew taking the coconut carrot French toast off the menu was a bad decision" (possibly) joked one commenter. "Ramsay curse", added another. "Or maybe we got on the show and are selling because I am co owner and have had 25 surgeries and gets infusions every week. People who know me, know I had no choice and would appreciate you all being kind thanks!", responded the official Love Bites Café Facebook page.

Love Bites Café in Saugerties, NY

The restaurant, which has a 4.6-star rating on Google from over 300 reviews, boasts a very strong following, and countless messages of support poured in after the announcement was made public. "You paved the way for a foodie paradise. You deserve a rest and for someone else to carry the torch. Best of luck to the new Love Bites!", came a comment that was echoed by many.

Gordon Ramsay at Love Bites Café in Saugerties, NY

Gordon Ramsay visited Love Bites in June of 2023 to film a yet-untitled television show that also included another nearby restaurant in Saugerties, NY. While everyone is tight-lipped about the production, it seems like Love Bites Café hinted at this recent announcement when they acknowledged Ramsay's appearance:

We have a huge surprise for all of you! Unfortunately before we reveal this announcement we will be changing things up! Don’t worry we will still be open for brunch but while we are planning all the new things to come.

