We have watched a lot change over the past two years in New york State. It often seems that when we hear of a new story, event or law happening in our area, we aren't as surprised.

Is this an April Fools joke?

Some may think that this is an April Fools joke in regards to when it is set to begin while others are concerned about the upcoming change.

As of April 1, 2022 the HALT Solitary Confinement Act will go into effect in New York State.

HALT stands for Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement.

What does HALT actually mean?

Overall, this would mean that there would be a limitation of solitary confinement to no more than 15 days. In addition, it also bans it completely for people over 55 years of age, inmates who are pregnant, minors and disabled inmates.

What are the benefits of this new law?

This would set higher standards for the solitary confinement conditions for inmates. As per the new law, staff who are assigned to solitary confinement will be thoroughly trained.

In addition, this will also help New York State save millions of dollars within the next few years.

There are New York residents and workers who don't agree with this law.

However, The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association have a different stance on this.

They are asking that this new law be stopped in regards to the amounts of assaults that take place against correctional officers and staff members. These numbers are high.

It seems that there are also New York residents who also disagree with this law.

However, the questions remains. Who should exactly be in solitary confinement and why? Everyone has a different opinion on it, yet all of the opinions matter.

Are there other new laws for 2022?

In New York State, more new laws will take into affect. Be on the lookout for NYS Paid Family Leave, electronic monitoring of employees and possible ban of outdoor smoking.

What are your thoughts on this new law? What do you think should happen? Share with us below.

