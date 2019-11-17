New Law in NY Lets Adopted Kids Access Birth Certificates

Adopted children will now be able to legally access their birth certificates.

I can't imagine growing and always wondering in the back of your head where you came from. Many kids grow up in foster homes or are adopted at a young age and may never really know who they really are, where they came from or the names of their biological parents.

According to statistics from Child Welfare SPARC, in 2012 over 2,000 kids were adopted from foster care in New York. Some of those kids may already be 18 and some may be turning 18 soon and according to the New York Post, a new law was signed allowing all adoptees to access their birth certificate in New York state when they reach the age 18 years old. Government agencies can no longer block access to such information.

The New York Post also reports that the new law will go int effect in January of 2020.

