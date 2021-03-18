New Ice Cream Parlor Coming to Kingston

Just in time for warmer weather!

As most businesses in the Hudson Valley continue to struggle with everything COVID-19, many are trying to figure out how to keep their doors open. One Kingston restaurant has figured out a way to add something to the area that we can never have enough of, ICE CREAM!

The folks at Mariners Harbor on the strand in Kingston had to temporarily close a while back with everything going on in the world and according to their website they will be reopening the restaurant sometime this April. Good news, yes, but even better news is that they've announced that they are going to be turning the front part of the restaurant into an ice cream parlor.

According the the Mariners Harbor Facebook page, their going to call the ice cream spot, "What's the Scoop" at Mariners Harbor, and they are going to be serving homemade in the Hudson Valley ice cream this spring. The post said, "We are proud to announce that we will be turning the front room of Mariner's into an ice cream parlor. Serving up Jane's Ice Cream with 20+ flavors, milkshakes and more."

If you've never tried Jane's Ice Cream, you are missing out on some of the best ice cream ever made. They have a location on Wall Street in Kingston, that according to their website, "is a family business run by ice cream fanatics Amy Keller and Bob Guidubaldi". They've been doing it since 1985, with ice cream recipes that have been handed down through their families for generations.

We love to see two local Hudson Valley businesses coming together to give us all a chance to enjoy what they have to offer. We've reached out to Mariner's Harbor for the date they'll be opening, "What's the Scoop" but haven't heard back yet, when we do, we will update this article.

