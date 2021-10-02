Shopping for clothes at a consignment store is not a new concept. The deals you can find can be amazing and the retro styles that are often available are worth seeking out these boutique that are often tucked away. Consignment clothes shoppers in New Paltz don't have to look very far there is a new shop in town Butterfly Attic.

Fall has arrived and if you were hoping to get summer clothes on clearance or a fresh look for fall hitting a consignment shop might be the perfect place to start. Butterfly Attic at 215 Main Street in New Paltz celebrated there grand opening earlier this month (Sept 2, 2021) according to their Facebook page.

Butterfly Attic looks to have a lot of variety. They are also want people to know that they are a black owned business that caters to everyone. In a post shared on Facebook they also included that everything is sanitized before it is place out on the sale floor.

Butterfly Attic 9-19-2021 via Facebook

You can shop Butterfly Attic Tuesday thru Saturday from 12PM to 6PM. They except consignment on Tuesdays. So maybe this weekend see what needs to go in your closet. You can organize what you want to consign and then plan yourself a shopping trip to Butterfly Attic for some new items for the fall.

Butterfly Attic 9-15-2021 via Facebook

Other Consignment Shops in the Hudson Valley

The Barn Thrift Shop - Pleasant Valley (845) 635-9630

Hyde Park Consignments - Hyde Park (845) 229-7467

Needle In the Haystack Thrift Store - Arlington (845)380-7895

Ohioville Consignment - New Paltz (845) 750-4093

Kingston Consignment - Kingston (845) 481-5759

