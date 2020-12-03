New COVID Rules to See Rockefeller Center, Time Limit in New York

There are many new COVID-19 restrictions, including a time limit if you want to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was officially lit Wednesday night. But viewing the tree this year will be very different, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Police have set up street closures, visitors are told to get tickets in advance and there will be viewing entrances and zones. New rules also include a five-minute tree viewing time limits, a limit of four people at the tree, and masks must be worn.

Rockefeller Center released the following guidelines to see the tree safely:

The 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display starting Thursday, December 3, through early January 2021 from 6 am to 12 am daily.