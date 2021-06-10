New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released updated COVID rules for bars and restaurants across New York State.

On Wednesday, Cuomo's office released updated guidance for food-service establishments operating outside of New York City. This guidance will be in effect until 70 percent of all adults over the age of 18 have had at least one vaccination shot.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination series.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 69.1 percent of New York adults have at least one vaccine dose, meaning the state is nine-tenths of a percent away from the benchmark where most COVID-19 restrictions are going to be lifted.

While the updated guidance isn't anticipated to last long until New York reaches 70 percent bars and restaurants across the state must follow these updated guidelines.

Full guidelines and be seen HERE. The New York State Restaurant Association highlighted the following new guidance:

The lifting of all social distancing and capacity measures for vaccinated individuals at bars and restaurants.

Individuals who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status are still required to wear masks and socially distance.

For restaurants and events under the social gathering limit, businesses do not need to verify vaccination status and can operate on the honor system.

All vaccinated employees may work without wearing masks and without the need to be socially distanced.

There is no longer a restriction on the number of people per table, but social distancing is required if multiple parties are placed at a communal table at a restaurant.

Contact tracing requirements for events are now limited to events over the social gathering limit, and no longer require date of birth to be collected.

Buffets can open as normal but must have a staff person stationed nearby to observe.

Pre-rolling silverware is no longer required.

Events over the 250-person indoor social gathering limit and 500-person outdoor social gathering limit, testing and vaccination verification remain in place.

The lifting of all social distancing and capacity measures for vaccinated individuals at events under the 250-person indoor social gathering limit and 500-person outdoor social gathering limit.

