New COVID-19 Model Estimates When New York Can Start to Reopen

A COVID-19 model often used by the White House released the earliest date when New York and other states should consider to reopen.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington updated its data on when states should start to consider reopening.

The coronavirus model that the White House often uses for data and information doesn't believe any state should reopen before May 1.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released a map which "estimates when states may be able to consider easing currently implemented social distancing policies if – and only if and only if – strong containment measures already have been instituted."

The model believes New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania should not consider reopening until between May 25 and May 31.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Californa and Nevada are among states that could reopen around May 11, while Montana and Vermont could reopen around May 4, according to the model.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation believes states like Connecticut, Florida, Texas and Georgia shouldn't open until June 8 or later.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced earlier this week non-essential businesses like spas, beauty salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can reopen in Georiga on Friday. President Donald Trump said he thinks Kemp is reopening too soon.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation notes these are the earliest date when social distancing can be relaxed if the state has strategies in place to trace, test, isolate and limit gathering sizes.