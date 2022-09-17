Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center

When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these.

When one business closes, another one may open.

The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community.

This may be something that we have noticed over the past couple of years. We hear about a Hudson Valley business closing and quickly, another one opens in or near the same location.

For example, Casa Mexico from Hopewell Junction announced that they would be closing. However, they were handing the business over to another family who is excited to step in and bring their flavor to town.

Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown, NY was popular but now exists as a unique, new restaurant.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar is located where the old Chuck E. Cheese was located in Middletown, NY. This new hotspot is looking forward to bringing catering options, dine-in experiences, job opportunities, and more to the Hudson Valley.

In Middletown, NY a storefront has now taken on a new life as a donation center.

If you have spent time in Orange County, NY then you may remember what older stores exist even though they are now gone.

In the Dunning Farm Plaza, a donation center has taken over a spot with years of retail inside.

Goodwill NYNJ has officially opened in Middletown, NY.

Goodwill NYNJ has opened in Dunning Farm Plaza in Middletown, NY. They had their Middletown Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on September 6, 2022. They look forward to providing the community with the chance to shop locally and sustainably. Those interested can donate and show their support as well. Goodwill NYNJ also wants to provide job opportunities.

This location is the second one in Orange County, NY and is 12,000 square ft.

Goodwill NYNJ of Middletown, NY thanked the community for showing up on social media. Those who attended were the President and CEO of Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Heather Bell, Office of NYS Assembly member Colin Schmitt, NYS Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, Wallkill Town Supervisor George Serrano and John Ross.

Where is your favorite place to shop in the Hudson Valley? Will you visit this Goodwill location? Share with us below.

