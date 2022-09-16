Are you frustrated enough with your school's educational plan or curriculum? Have you thought about making the jump to homeschooling? Or maybe with the pandemic, you found out there were ways to help your child learn what they needed to, without sending them to a building 5-days per week?

So, is homeschooling an option for you? Did you know that in New York State you can home-school your kids? But (come on it's NY, there's always a catch) you need to go through a few steps so you can do it legally.

What do you need to know to homeschool your kids in New York State?

Wavebreakmedia Wavebreakmedia loading...

There are a few things that you will need to do, which include letting the New York State Department of Education know that you are going to homeschool your children. You will then need to inform in writing the Superintendent of the school system, and they need to get you a copy of the individualized home instruction plan.

Is there a support system on the state level to help support parents who are homeschooling their children?

Noodle Kidoodle Canva loading...

There are additional resources to give parents 'back-up' and help with the requirements to make sure that your child is learning what is required for basic schooling and above, including Regents testing.

Looking for a great place to get books for the kids, without having to pay for them? Check these hidden gems out

Little Free Libraries Hide in Plain Site

Here are a few things to include in your kids home school curriculum. Then you can take a field trip to see it in person!

5 Things You Might Not Know About the Walkway Over the Hudson