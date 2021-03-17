New Brewery Set to Open in Goshen

The Hudson Valley will be getting another brewery this year.

The beer industry seems to be holding on strong in our community. As many businesses, unfortunately, closed in the Hudson Valley in 2020, it's been great to hear about all the new spots that are opening this year. Now, another new business has been announced. This time, it's in Orange County.

According to Orange County Distillery's Instagram, they will be opening Orange County Brewing in 2021. This will be in Goshen, part of Orange County. Goshen isn't too far from the tasting room for Orange County Distillery. This news was initially announced in September 2020.

While the news was announced a few months ago, we haven't heard much since. Until recently, Orange County Distillery posted on their Instagram Story, which is no longer available to view, that some of the planning materials have been submitted and approved. At this time, it seems unclear if construction or work has begun on Orange County Brewing.

Yes, Orange County Distillery is a distillery but they do offer beer, wine, cider, and seltzer. It's exciting to see a local business have enough success to start a second venture. As of now, it is unclear when they anticipate Orange County Brewing will be ready for business. But hopefully, we can expect some brews from Orange County soon!

