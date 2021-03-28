Neglected Turkey Named Cher Needs Our Help

Cher the turkey needs our help. The caring folks at Woodstock Farm Sanctuary rescued her from a severe neglect case in January and because of the terrible conditions she was living in, and the lack of care she received before she was rescued, Cher developed a very dangerous infection in her feet that has spread to the rest of her body. This infection has caused major swelling in one of her wings and legs. If they hadn’t found her and caught the infection when they did, Cher could have died. And she's not quite out of the woods yet, but with our help and a few prayers, she'll soon be as good as new.

Cher was forced to live in a filthy, freezing shed with no access to food or water. Woodstock Farm Sanctuary met her during a snowstorm, so she was already exposed to months of winter’s harsh elements, as you can see in the picture above. While they are doing everything they can for Cher, they need your help. She's still sick, and anything you can give towards Cher’s immediate medical care helps right now. Or if you are not in a position to help, maybe you could help spread the word.

According to Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, most people just don’t seem to have the same kind of compassion for turkeys as they do for other farm animals like pigs and cows. So, if you can open your heart to this sweet turkey and give what you can, it would be greatly appreciated. For all the information about Cher and the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, or to make a donation to help, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Animals of Woodstock Farm Sanctuary

