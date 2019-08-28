NASCAR Indefinitely Suspends Driver Arrested in Hudson Valley

After being arrested in Orange County, a NASCAR driver will not be racing anytime soon.

Tyler Dippel was "indefinitely suspended" by NASCAR this week after he was arrested by New York State troopers in the Town of Walkill. According to Speed Sport, Dippel was allegedly driving over 80 miles per hour when he was pulled over by New York State Police.

Police say the 19-year-old and his passenger gave them conflicting stories about where they were coming from and what their destination was. A search of the car turned up a bottle of pills with someone else's name on the prescription. The contents were tested and believed to contain Adderall.

Getty Images

The Wallkill native started his career racing at the Orange County Speedway and was driving his first season for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series before being suspended.

Unfortunately, this recent arrest is not Dippel's first. Earlier this year he was pulled over in Virginia and charged with reckless driving. The Hudson Valley racer is scheduled to appear in Middletown court on Wednesday, August 28 to face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

UPDATE:

After appearing in court on Wednesday morning, Dippel released the following statement:

Early this morning, at the Town of Wallkill Court, the charges against me in this case were dismissed. We presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.

The driver apologized and says he takes full responsibility for the incident. The driver says that now that the drug charges have been dropped, he hopes that he can be reinstated.

Many of Dippel's fans have raced to his defense on social media, declaring his innocence. You can read Dippel's full statement on his official Facebook page.

