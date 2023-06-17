“Dark Clouds” in New York Swimming Pools Explained

For most Hudson Valley pool owners, one of the benefits of their outdoor oasis is never needing to travel to the Bahamas to see crystal-clear water. Unfortunately, there's an enemy lurking in New York that wants to turn your pristine pool into a backwoods pond.

There's more than a handful of pitfalls for pool owners. On top of the cost of installing a pool in the first place, everything from mooching neighbors ("hey, can the kids and I stop by for a dip?!") to toe-biting bugs, there always seems to be something to dodge. You can add a local plant to that list.

Mustard Algae in the Hudson Valley, NY

Mustard algae, named after its ability to turn your backyard sanctuary to an unenviable shade of yellow, can be the bane of pool owners across the Hudson Valley. The algae is chlorine-resistant, which means that even with proper chemical treatment, the algae can still make your pool look like a fish tank. Luckily, there are a few extra steps that can help prevent the spread.

Mustard Algae Pool Treatment

Three things can help keep your pool looking tropical instead of polluted: brushing, circulation, and your favorite algicide. All three should make sense: stagnant water is an algae's paradise, so both water circulation and pool brushing will help stop the spread before it starts. If you're too late, the algicide should take care of the remaining problem.

If mustard algae doesn't scare you away, check out the other "hidden" costs of pool ownership here, and don't forget to learn about the toe-biters (link above) before the next time you yell "cannon ball!".

