Multiple Hikers Rescued in Hudson Valley

One trail runner and one hiker had to be rescued in Greene County recently after suffering injuries while out enjoying New York's beautiful scenery.

On December 29, 2020, Greene County 911 received a call from a hiker who had suffered an ankle injury on the Escarpment Trail near Layman's Monument. The hiker was wearing sneakers and slipped on the trail due to icy conditions. Forest rangers arrived with assistance from a local fire department, and they were able to locate the hiker.

Once they reached the hiker, it was determined that the hiker had an unstable ankle, and they re-warmed the hiker and put the man in a litter, and carried him out a half-mile to the trailhead. The hiker was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

On January 1, at 11:20 a.m. Greene County 911 received a report of a woman with an injured elbow on the Batavia Kill Trail. The person had been trail running on the Acra Point Loop Trails with another runner until the pair was separated to take different trails to Big Hollow Trailhead. Near the Batavia Kill lean-to, the woman fell on the ice, causing an elbow injury.

The woman called 911 for help and continued slowly out to the trailhead with a group of hikers who stopped to assist her. Multiple forest rangers arrived at the scene and located the woman from Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, on the trail at 12:00 p.m.

Rangers stabilized the woman's arm and provided warming materials while assisting her to the trailhead. She was evaluated by an ambulance and made the decision to seek medical attention on her own.