MTA Gets Roasted Online For “Ridiculous” New Auction

If you want to own a piece of New York City history, it's going to cost you. A new auction from the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has made one fatal error that's getting them roasted in their own comment section.

From subway seats to emergency telephone alarm boxes, there are a wide array of items that are still available for purchase. The issue that many people had with the auction wasn't with what was being offered, but rather how much the MTA is charging.

Auction for Items from New York's MTA

"Have you ever stood on a train platform and thought to yourself, "hey, that subway trash can would look great in my apartment", began a recent post from the MTA. "If you answered yes, you're in luck", they continued. What they left out, however, was that the garbage can in question (below) was being listed for nearly $400.

MTA Auction Items: Collector's Items or Tourist Trap?

"The way you’re pricing things no one will ever buy!", said one frustrated commenter. "Went in person to this a few months back. Was rightly floored when seeing how most of the small items were $100+, while most of the full size signs exceeded $1000", said another. In fact one of the most affordable item listed was a 10 inch by 75 inch "strip map" (below) for a cool hundred bucks.

Bargains in the Auction

Luckily, not everything costs three-figures or above. While a used subway seat is listed for $600, and a 34th street station sign has a $2,500 price tag, there were still a few bargains. Retro transit tokens maxed out at just $4.40, and a subway "grabhold" (below) is just $25.

Other unique items include "push bar for emergency exit" placards for $200, a World Trade Center access sign for $500, and a nearly 10-foot scroll from a rolling sign for $1,000. Check out more items from the recent auction here.

