Extra Train Services Added for ‘Leaf Peepers’ to See Peak Foliage

Now, you have even more chances to take in the beauty of the Hudson Valley. Many people come to the Hudson Valley to see the beautiful fall colors emerge and even people who live in the area plan day trips to take beautiful pictures of the scenery.

It can be hard to sit and admire the view when you're driving around and you definitely can't take that perfect picture of the surroundings. Metro-North has come up with a plan to help you get that full Hudson Valley fall experience.

What is Metro-North Increasing During the Fall?

According to officials, Metro-North will be running extra trains on the Hudson Line for special weekends, that's pretty cool. When will this be happening? Right now, the extra trains will be running from October 8th through November 20th.

Why is Metro-North Running Extra Trains?

The trains will give people more options to take in the lovely views of the Hudson Valley. It will also give people more options to visit some of the fun spots we have here like Bear Mountain, the famous Walkway Over The Hudson, and see more of the adorable towns. Awesome idea.

Is There Anything to be Aware of with the Train Increase?

Officials say these trains will run in addition to the hourly ones on the Hudson Line, but special trains are weather permitting.

Click here to find out the full schedule and more information on the services.

Speaking of fun things to do in the Hudson Valley, here's another cool place to add to your must-see list:

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."