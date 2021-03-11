More Reasons Beacon Is the Hottest Town in Dutchess County

Over the past decade, Beacon has become one of the hottest towns in Dutchess County. Actually, not just the county, but the whole Hudson Valley. And there is a good reason for that. Beacon has got tons of cool shops, antique stores, restaurants, and views to die for. And it’s easy to get to Beacon. The train station is just minutes away from all the action.

One of the big draws to Beacon is Dia:Beacon, the Dia Art Foundation's collection of art from the 1960s to the present. Dia:Beacon occupies the former Nabisco box printing facility that was renovated by Dia with artist Robert Irwin and several prominent architects. It is one of the largest exhibition spaces in the country for modern and contemporary art.

If you’re a Hudson Valley resident, you can visit Dia:Beacon for free on Sunday, March 28, from 10AM - 4PM, and the last Sunday of EVERY month. Who does Dia:Beacon consider to be a Hudson Valley resident? It’s a pretty broad list. It includes Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Sullivan, Ulster, Washington, and Westchester counties. Call (845) 231-0811 or click here to reserve tickets.

This is a great chance to check out fine art at a great price. Nothing. And while you’re in Beacon, you’ll be able to do some quality dining and shopping. Maybe you’ll even get a chance to check out Snooki’s new store, Ronz World Guitar Shop, or catch a show at the Towne Crier. After all, you’ll be saving lots of money at Dia:Beacon.

