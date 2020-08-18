More COVID-19 Rules Released For Reopening of New York Gyms

More guidance and new rules New Yorkers must follow at gyms and fitness centers were announced.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 33 percent capacity by next Monday, August 24. Each region must reopen gyms by Sept 2. Local officials must inspect each gym and is expected to inspect each gym prior to the gym reopening, or within the first two weeks.

Each gym must have an updated HVAC system. Local officials will also decide if a gym can hold indoor group classes.

Masks must be worn at all times at gyms or fitness centers, Cuomo added.

"As New York maintains daily positive test rates below 1 percent, the State has determined that local elected officials can allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 33 percent capacity while following rigorous safety protocols, including wearing masks at all times," Cuomo said. "While it's encouraging that we've reached the point where it's acceptable for them to begin reopening in our communities, this is not the time to forget that the pandemic is ongoing. New Yorkers must closely adhere to the guidelines and local health departments are required to strictly enforce them to help ensure gyms and fitness centers reopen safely and protect the public health."

Local elected officials may choose to delay the reopening of gyms and fitness centers until September 2 to, in part, provide time for required local health department inspections, and may also choose to delay the reopening of indoor fitness classes until a date beyond September 2, official say.

Outside of New York City, the county's chief executive, county executive, administrator, manager, or chair of the local elected legislative body will determine whether gym reopening needs to be postponed. In New York City, the Mayor will determine whether gyms and fitness centers should postpone reopening.

Local officials will also determine whether gyms postpone the resumption of indoor classes. Local health departments must inspect gyms prior to reopening, or within two weeks of reopening, to ensure strict adherence to Department of Health guidance.

Below are more guidance for gyms and fitness centers released by Cuomo: