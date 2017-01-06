More Blood Testing For Newburgh Residents

Officials announced more dates that Newburgh residents can get their blood tested for potential toxic chemicals.

In May 2016, City of Newburgh residents learned their drinking water supply was contaminated with the man-made chemical Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) at concentrations above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recently updated lifetime drinking water health advisory level. PFOS is a potentially toxic chemical.

Studies show that exposure to PFOS over certain levels may result in adverse health effects, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, liver damage, low birth weight, and other serious health effects.

So far about 3,000 residents have already had their blood tested, but that’s only a small amount of the population.

The next round of tests will be held at the Cornerstone Family Healthcare locations at 147 Lake Street and 290 Broadway in Newburgh on the following dates:

• January 5th

• January 6th

• January 8th

• January 10th

• January 13th

• January 15th

• January 18th

• January 20th

• January 23rd

• January 26th

• January 29th

Residents interested in having their blood tested are strongly encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by calling 518-402-7950 or emailing BEOE@health.ny.gov. Day, evening, and weekend appointments are available and more dates will be added based on demand and feedback from the community, officials say.