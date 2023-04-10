Horrific Ending in Search for Missing Sullivan County, NY Man

The tragic outcome has greatly saddened the Sullivan County community.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, Harold Hoyt from Glen Spey, NY had been reported missing for over a week. Police say he and his friend were driving and ran out of gas on the logging trail near the Camp Turrell Boy Scout Reservation. Sadly, this is where the incident takes a dark turn.

According to police, Hoyt's friend was able to make it to a nearby road, but Hoyt reportedly became lost in the woods. Police deployed numerous search and rescue teams, fire, EMS and volunteer organizations to help search for Hoyt.

After a very long and extensive search, teams were reportedly directed to a "defined search grid" in a marsh where it was thought Hoyt was using his phone. Officials say, rescuers cut a path through the marsh and spotted a body in the heavy vegetation. Police said and confirmed that the body was Harold Hoyt. More information is expected to come about this case.



This was not the outcome that everyone was hoping for. We wish peace for Harold Hoyt's family during this difficult time. Thank you to all of the police and rescue personnel who assisted with the case. An incident like this is a good reminder to always make sure you have enough gas and be extra diligent when it comes to checking your gas tank.

