Mid-Hudson Region Stops New York Wedding With Over 10,000 Guests

Officials from the Mid-Hudson region helped stop a wedding with "upwards of 10,000" guests.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed during a COVID-19 briefing this weekend that state officials learned about a large New York wedding after the Rockland County Sheriff's Office advised residents to not attend the large wedding because of COVID-19 regulations.

The wedding with "upwards of 10,000 individuals" was scheduled from Monday in Brooklyn, according to Cuomo. It's unclear who tipped off the Rockland County Sheriff's Office about the large wedding.

"We received a suggestion that was happening. We did an investigation and found that it was likely true," Cuomo said, according to NBC.

NBC reports New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Ducker signed a Section 16 order which prohibited the large wedding at a Hasidic synagogue in Brooklyn. The order was served Friday night.

"Look, you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding. You get the same result at the end of the day. You're married. It's also cheaper," Cuomo said. "You can't have a wedding now with thousands of people. There is no safe way to do that. I get, 'I wanted to have a big wedding.' My suggestion, have a small wedding this year. Next year have a big wedding. Invite me! I'd come."