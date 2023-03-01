Sullivan County Favorite Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant Opens Second Location

2023 has already been a great year for new businesses. All throughout the Hudson Valley, new restaurants, stores, salons and more have opened.

The Hudson Valley has now welcomed its newest nightclub just in time for things to start warming up. Also, the owner of one of Kingston, NY's most popular restaurants announced that they are opening a new restaurant in early Spring.

A brand new plaza has opened up in the Hudson Valley which allows locally-owned businesses to become neighbors. The diverse businesses included in Orange County, NY's plaza will bring something for everyone. Tacos Nicole is an authentic taco spot that recently opened and Hudson Valley residents cant get enough of it.

If you're feeling hungry and want to get your nails done, drop off your bottles and cans and get some gas before you go, it's all possible in one location. Convenience in the Hudson Valley has never looked better.

A Sullivan County Fan Favorite Restaurant Has Opened A Second Location

In Rhinebeck, Cinnamon Indian Restaurant announced on social media that they would be expanding. They will open a second location in Ulster County, NY.

In Sullivan County, a fan favorite restaurant made a similar announcement. This long awaited opportunity is now available for Hudson Valley residents to experience but not in Sullivan County, NY.

Dos Amigos II Mexican Restaurant Opened In The Hamlet Of Wallkill, NY



Dos Amigos is a Mexican restaurant and bar. They are known for their authentic food, mouth watering drink options and welcoming staff. Those who visit Dos Amigos always leave with a smile on their face and stomachs full.

Dos Amigos takes pride in having a fun and entertaining atmosphere with a live mariachi band. Guests who visit enjoy their favorite meals that include their enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, burritos churros and more.

Located in the Hamlet of Wallkill, local residents were eager for this restaurant to open their doors. Once open, Hudson Valley foodies and residents flooded Dos Amigos II for the long awaited experience that many shared and tagged on Facebook of their great service and food. Most importantly, those who visited were delighted to see that they have a bar.

Dos Amigos And Dos Amigos II Offer A Variety Of Options At Both Locations

They are welcoming dine in and carry out options at Dos Amigos II.

Dos Amigos Middletown, NY location's hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11am-10pm and Friday to Saturday from 11am-11pm.

Dos Amigos II Hamlet of Wallkill, NY location's hours are Monday to Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-Midnight and Sunday from 11am-10pm.

Stay up to date on Dos Amigos new location on their social media.

Dos Amigos

540 Bloomingburg Rd, Middletown, NY 10940

Dos Amigos II

33 Wallkill Ave, Wallkill NY 12589

Where is your favorite place to eat in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

