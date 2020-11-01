Meet the Animals of Woodstock Farm Sanctuary

Are you familiar with Woodstock Farm Sanctuary on Rescue Road in High Falls? If you’re not, maybe you should be. Woodstock Farm Sanctuary rescues farmed animals and offers them care and sanctuary. The animals are treated with the respect that all living beings deserve. The sanctuary also educates children about the animals, and teaches them how to connect one on one with the animals. In non-covid times there are tours and cool festivals. And even now they have some digital events. I thought it would be fun to introduce you to some of the adorable animals at Woodstock Farm Sanctuary.

Now those are some happy animals. If you’d like to plan a future visit to Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, become a supporter, or if you would just like to learn more about their mission, visit their facebook page or their website.