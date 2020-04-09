Medical Professionals Blown Away With Community’s Support

A medical professional was blown away with the support he received after asking the Hudson Valley for help with supplies.

On Saturday, Paul Mongelli, an Emergency Department RN at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh, asked his followers on Facebook if anyone could make him one or two surgical scrub caps. On Wednesday, the New Windsor man proudly posted a photo of all the donations he received.

Paul Mongelli Paul Mongelli loading...

Mongelli tells Hudson Valley Post in just five days he received 63 surgical scrub caps and has been told many more are coming.

"The community support has been absolutely incredible and I can’t thank everyone enough who donated these! It really means a lot to all of us. We will get through this," he wrote on Facebook.

He says some of the caps are handmade, while the others people paid for themselves and donated. They've been donated by his friends, family and by people he's never met from the Hudson Valley.

Mongelli is bringing the caps with him to give to his co-workers at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall. He says the support from the Hudson Valley has been uplifting for himself and other medical professionals.

"Mentally we are struggling at work and even coming home from work is tough," Mongelli told Hudson Valley Post. "The support from the community has been what we needed. It’s been awesome."