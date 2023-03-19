A good mechanic is hard to find. If you're in the Poughkeepsie area this might help shorten the search for you.

You're driving down Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie and that dreaded check engine light comes on. Or maybe you hear weird sound coming from under the hood of your car. Does your car shake more than a small terrier? It shouldn't. There's a good chance you will have no idea how to diagnose the problem. Even if you did could you most likely couldn't fix it yourself. You need a mechanic. A good one.

It might not seem like a big deal because many of us drive our car every day but owning a vehicle in New York State is a huge investment. A Times Union analysis shows that just owning a car in New York State costs roughly over $1,600 per year. That is just having it in your name. That is not including the cost to purchase a car, the gas to drive it or the price to maintain it. Lending Tree reported that the average monthly payment for a new car is over $700 per month ad just over $500 per month for a used car. It is not cheap to own a car in New York so if your vehicle needs some work you shouldn't take it to just any mechanic. A bad or even mediocre mechanic can cause more damage and not only hurt your investment but also your wallet.

Here is a list of 7 top rated complete auto mechanics located in Poughkeepsie, New York.

We focused on complete auto shops instead of businesses who specialize in one specific are like tires, brakes, transmissions or body work.

7 Top Rated Auto Mechanics in Poughkeepsie, New York