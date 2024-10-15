Meat Sold At Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Target In New York May Kill

Around 10 million pounds of meat sold at popular stores in New York State is under a dangerous recall.

BrucePac, a Durant, Okla. establishment, recalled approximately 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Chicken, Meat Recalled

The food may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSIS.

"Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention," the CDC states.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024.

Shipped To Stores Nationwide, Including Trader Joe's, Walmart, Aldi, Target

According to the FSIS the recalled products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions.

The products were sold at at many major stores including:

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Target

HEB

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Amazon Fresh

Walmart

Brand names include:

Jenny Craig

Atkins

Signature Select

Boston Market

Health officials released a 326-page document of all the impacted products. CLICK HERE.

Impacts of Listeria

Health experts say most people can get over Listeria with minimal symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea and taking over-the-counter medications.

But high-risk groups like people who are immunocompromised, as well as young children, elderly adults, and pregnant women, are 10 times more likely to be infected.

