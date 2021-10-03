Not all the news you hear these days is necessarily bad. Fast food giant McDonald's announced they are bringing back one of their all time favorites to all Hudson Valley and nationwide locations very soon. And, just in time for the 40th anniversary of this menu item's debut. But while we're at it, we still want to know - just what the hell is really in these things?

McDonald's announced that the Mcrib will return to all restaurants November 1 for a limited time. The boneless pork (if you want to really call it that) thing on a bun has become a popular special item through the years with customers, though Until last year, the McRib hadn't been made available at all Mcdonald's locations nationwide since 2012. Through the years, it's the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain select locations, making it hard to find for many.

The McRib is a permanent item only at McDonald's restaurants in Germany and Luxembourg. It's been sporadically available from 2006 to 2019 elsewhere, after returning full time from 1989 to 2005. There was even the McRib Jr. in 2000. Maybe now would be the perfect time for this guy to stockpile a bunch of McRibs, and then sell them for profit once they completely disappear from the menu again? Yes, the American dream.

Perhaps it was a Mcrib that made this women break Lent? The woman says all it took was a simple advertisement, and she was suddenly craving some of that Mickey D's. The Guardian is reporting that the woman is accusing McDonald's of breaking the consumer protection law, and also for insulting her religious feelings. Reports indicate she is seeking the American equivalent of $14 as compensation for sustained moral damage. That's all? What ever happened to self control? She claims she had fasted successfully for Lent for 16 years until April 2019, when she finally caved in after the alleged advertisements and ordered a hamburger. The rest of the details are still scarce, though no one is certain this case will ever actually be heard in front of a judge.

