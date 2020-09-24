Marist Student Documents Quarantine Dorm Life

We can all breathe a sigh of relief. TikTok is here to stay! Thank goodness, if it wasn't we would have missed out on some important Hudson Valley content.

Currently, one of the biggest trends on TikTok is college students who are forced to quarantine because they tested positive for COVID-19 or because they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Students who are attending big-name colleges share their quarantine meals and quarantine chambers, which is usually some kind of fancy hotel room.

I guess quarantine is looking a little different for Marist College students. TikTok user and Marist College student @CarolineFogs shared the first of several TikTok's on Monday, September 21st, 2020. The video, which is captioned "All for a f***ing sore throat," Caroline shared that she was put into quarantine in a random room on campus in Poughkeepsie without a lock on the door.

She also shared the "snacks" that were provided for her. The snacks? 2 granola bars and 2 bottles of water.

Thankfully, Caroline has been keeping us updated with her TikTok's. It looks as though a lock was finally put on the door and food had been delivered.

Over 135,000 people have viewed the video so far.

Some more great news for Caroline, she tested negative for COVID-19 and is happily reunited with her roommate.

If college students are forced into quarantine, should they be put up in nicer accommodations than a beat-up, unused dorm room?

Did you or someone you know have to quarantine? What was your set up like? Hopefully, a lock on your door was included.