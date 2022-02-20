Throw a Luxury Picnic in the Hudson Valley with Wine & Roses 845

Sooner or later the weather is going to warm up and you're going to want to get out enjoy the fresh air. How does a luxury picnic sound?

Put luxury in front of anything and it all sounds good, but when you back it up with picturesque setups and raving reviews, you have something glamorous on your hands.

Wine & Rose 845 is a "Hudson Valley Pop-Up Picnic" event planning business. According to the website they can set up your pop-up picnic in "Dutchess County, Putnam and Orange County, NY. There is an additional mileage charge of $25 for any location outside of Dutchess County. We can set up a picnic at just about any park with a few exceptions. We specifically recommend Longdock Park(Beacon), Riverstation (Poughkeepsie)."

The Wine & Roses team will set up an enchanting picnic for any occasion. Teepees, pillows, floral arrangements, you're experience will have you feeling like a true VIP. Looking for a unique day date with your significant other? How about a girl's day? Wine & Roses 845 has you covered.

Take a look at what they came up with for Valentine's Day:

Adorable right?!

Wine & Roses 845 posted this sweet Sweet 16 set up to their Instagram account, writing in the comment section that this set up can be done for any occasion:

Okay, but this looks like the most comfortable sleepover party ever!

Food isn't included with your Wine & Roses 845 experience, however, they have teamed up with different local businesses that offer delicious treats and food for delivery to your luxurious picnic.

Picnics don't need to be on a wooden table and a wicker basket. Spice it up with a touch of luxury. To book your special luxury picnic check out WineandRoses845.com or on Instagram.

