Lower HV Cop Survives Random Attack and Knife to the Head

A Lower Hudson Valley police officer survived a horrific attack that was apparently unprovoked.

A frightening random act of violence took place in Dobbs Ferry that ended with a severely wounded officer.

We've been in some uncertain times for over a year now. They have also been scary times. It's especially scary for police officers right now. Things haven't exactly been easy for them. In the early stages of the pandemic police officers were seen as heroes alongside other first responders like nurses, firefighters and EMS crews. The death of George Floyd changed many peoples outlook on law enforcement almost instantly.

Since May of last year tensions between police officers and many citizens have been rising. Over the past year it seems like working as a police officer has been unpopular and unsafe.

Has it ever really been safe?

You may have certain opinions of police officers but the fact is that they do put themselves in harms way every single day. There's a risk that comes with being a cop.

According to the FBI, 89 officers died in the line of duty either by a felony act or by accident in 2019. UPI reported that number was higher in 2020 with 93 officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Thankfully, one officer who was working in Dobbs Ferry will not be added to those statistics. According to ABC 7 NY, a police sergeant survived an unprovoked attack while on the job. The officer was reportedly assisting a crew from an eclectic company when man allegedly snuck up behind him and stabbed him in the back of the head multiple times. He was then rushed to the Hospital.

Officers reportedly apprehended the suspect.