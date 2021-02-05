Low Cost Cat Spay and Neuter Clinics in Dutchess County

Maybe 2020 was the year that you finally adopted that cat or kitten that you’ve always wanted. It was a record year for pet adoptions, but have you had your new cat spayed or neutered yet? If you haven’t, now is the time. No more excuses, a spayed or neutered cat is a healthier and happier cat. And I'm going to tell you about two low cost spay and neuter clinics for cats this month in Dutchess County.

The Animal Rights Alliance (T.A.R.A.) and the Dutchess County SPCA will be holding a cat spay and neuter clinic on Thursday, Feb. 11, starting at 7AM at the facility at 636 Violet Avenue in Hyde Park. This event is not something you can just show up at. The clinic is by appointment only. If you would like to make an appointment, call (845) 452-7722, then press 6.

There will be no walk ups for the spay and neuter cat clinic and you must be not only pre-registered, you must also be pre-paid. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic there will also be special drop off procedures in place to protect the health of both clients and staff.

The Animal Rights Alliance will also be holding a low cost clinic at Trinity Episcopal Church on Elm Street in Fishkill on Thursday, Feb. 18, in conjunction with Stray H.E.L.P. For only $70, you get a spay or neuter, rabies vaccine and nail trim. Other low cost services will also be offered. Appointments are required. Call Paula at 845 206 - 9021 for appointments.

For more information about the low cost clinics for cats this month in Dutchess County, visit the T.A.R.A. facebook page, the Dutchess County SPCA website, or the Stray Stray H.E.L.P. facebook page.