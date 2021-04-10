Lost Your Vaccination Card?

Here’s how to get a replacement.

If you've already begun the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccination, you already know that after your first dose you'll receive a card that has a bunch of information on it. It has your name, the type of vaccine you received and the date your received each dose. After each dose they tell you to keep the card in a safe place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that everyone should take a picture of both sides of the card after your get your shots just in case you lose it.

If you forget to take a picture and lose the card here's what the CDC says we should do according to News 10:

Contact your vaccination provider directly.

If you can’t reach the vaccination provider, contact the New York State health department's immunization information system here.

If you enrolled in v-safe or VaxText, you can access your vaccination information through those tools.

If you have made every effort to receive a copy of your vaccination card and still need a second shot, talk to a vaccination provider.

As a reminder from a few weeks ago, if you do get a vaccine card, don't ever post a selfie online with it. The Better Business Bureau, warned that by posting your vaccination card on social media it can lead to you becoming a victim of identity theft. It can also help scammers create phony versions of the card, they said, "Your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

5 COVID Rules You Forgot Are Still in Place in New York The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year, and there's a lot of rules still in place. Chances are, you forgot these.