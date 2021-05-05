Look Up! Another Meteor Shower Peaks This Week the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley just experienced the Lyrid meteor shower in the end of of April. Now, another cosmic display is on the way, courtesy of the debris left behind by the most well known comet. The Eta Aquarids will arrive this week across the night skies, and your best chance to see it will be early morning Thursday. But as we all know, one of the biggest deterrents we always seem to face is the weather. Will we have clear skies this week?

May's only meteor shower takes place as the Earth passes through the debris cloud left behind by Halley's Comet. However, Space.com says that this meteor shower will be more prominent in the Southern Hemisphere rather than in the Northern Hemisphere. Still, most places north of the equator can expect to see about 10 meteors per hour. It's not the biggest event of the year for astronomy buffs, but it's something if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. This year, the Moon will be in a waning crescent phase, which means there won't be too much light to contend with if you're trying to watch the meteors.

As for the forecast, Hudson Valley Weather is calling for clearing skies Wednesday night into Thursday, with lows in the 40s. A bit chilly, but not too when it comes to cloud cover.

Later in May, the first full lunar eclipse since early 2019 arrives. Some are calling it a "blood supermoon" this year. On May 26, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow, casting a strange, copperish-red hue as the lunar eclipse occurs. It will also be 2021's biggest "super moon", which is what occurs when the Moon is at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. This full moon event is also known to some as the Flower Moon, or the Milk Moon. The eclipse will be better seen towards the west coast, according to astronomers.