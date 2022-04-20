Longtime Hudson Valley, New York Bakery Founder Dies

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the owner of a longtime Hudson Valley bakery. She passed away weeks before turning 99.

Margaret C. Gasparro, 98, a resident of Hyde Park, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

She was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on May 10, 1923. She married Vito Anthony Benedict Gasparro, Sr. at the Nativity Church in Poughkeepsie in 1945.

Longtime Poughkeepsie Bakery Owner Passes Away

Margaret worked at Western Printing and was the owner of Gasparro's Bakery, along with her husband Vito.

The longtime Poughkeepsie bakery, located at 133 Mill Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, is now closed.

"Survivors include her 3 daughters; Kathleen MacBrien (Wayne), Hyde Park, Nancy Kathmann, Mt. Dora FL., Antoinette Guinan, Mesquite NV, 3 sons; George Gasparro (Maryann), Mesquite NV, Frederick Gasparro (Veronica), San Diego CA, Vito Gasparro (Elaine), Mesquite, NV, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins," Margaret Gasparro's obituary states.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 22, at 10:00 am at Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, NY.

Margaret's husband of 67 years, Vito Anthony Benedict Gasparro, Sr., passed away at the age of 90 on March 20, 2013.

Vito's obituary describes him as being a "baker, proud WWII Veteran and devoted family man."

