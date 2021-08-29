Local Historic Monastery Has Opened it’s Doors as New Hudson Valley Distillery

Tis the season to enjoy distilleries, wineries and breweries. With the beautiful views of the Hudson Valley, it’s always relaxing to kick back, sip on local brew and enjoy the space.

I love hearing about new businesses opening in the Hudson Valley. A previous monastery has officially been repurposed into a brand new distillery. This space will hold events and in the future, have the title of boutique hotel. This provides residents and new comers to experience all that the Hudson Valley has to offer.

The Hudson House & Distillery is located in West Park and is open for tours of the space and distillery.

Tours and tasting are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm until 6pm. With views of the Hudson River, I’m very excited to visit this brand new business.

I love the history behind this space that was built in the 1800s. Find out more about The Hudson House Distillery here. There is so much history to be unfolded in our area and it's important that we discover it. Business owners who bring back to life an old story or memory are truly adding to the Hudson Valley.

Here are a few distilleries that I have been to in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms, New Hampton

Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery, Gardiner

Dennings Point Distillery, Beacon

Where is your favorite distillery located? Will you be visiting this new space in West Park? Let us know below.

The Hudson House & Distillery is located at

1835 Rte 9W, West Park, NY 12493

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.