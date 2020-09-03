Local Drive-In Hosts Free Screening of David Arquette Movie That Has HV Ties

A film documenting David Arquette's return to professional wrestling that has ties to the Hudson Valley will be screened for free on Thursday.

The drive-in has always been a cool staple in the Hudson Valley. In these weird times we're living in now the drive-in has become more popular now than it has in many years. With indoor theaters still closed with no opening date in sight, the drive-in has become a much more mainstream means of entertainment. The Hudson Valley loves their drive-in theaters and they also love their professional wrestling.

According to a post on Facebook, the Hyde Park Drive-In will have a showing of David Arquette's new documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. The film highlight's the actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's return to professional wrestling. The movie was in production during Arquette's visit to Poughkeepsie at an independent match at the Hudson Valley Community Center.

The film is rated R and will screen at 8:00 PM at the Hyde Park Drive-In on Thursday, September 3. Admission is free.