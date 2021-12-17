Local Bakers Asked NOT to Make Cheesecake This Holiday Season

If you were thinking of making a holiday cheesecake in the next few days, you may want to think again.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese, which is part of the Kraft family, is paying customers to NOT make cheesecake this year. Much like most companies, the cream cheese world is also facing a nationwide shortage. According to ABC7 NY, "a limited number of people will be able to spend $20 on dessert and charge it to Kraft, owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese."

Starting today Friday, December 17th, Kraft customers can visit a special website set up by the company. ABC7 NY reports "up to 18,000 of them will be able to nab the right to get reimbursement for a holiday treat. They'll be able to submit receipts to the company a few weeks later."

Basak Oguz, Philadelphia Cream Cheese marketing director, told CNN "We're investing millions of dollars on Philadelphia cream cheese." They also add that they have temporarily stopped making specific types of the Philadelphia Cream Cheese products for the time being.

Popular NYC Cheesecake staple, Juniors Cheesecake (who uses Philadelphia Cream Cheese for their cakes) admits that getting cream cheese has been a struggle. They also share that they have had to "occasionally pause cheesecake production." Bagel shops around New York City have also reported a shortage of the bagel pairing.

Have you noticed a shortage of cream cheese? Are the shelves empty at Hudson Valley grocery stores? Send us a message with what grocery stores seem to be out of cream cheese.

For more details on how you can get your reimbursement, visit kraftheinz-foodservice.com.

