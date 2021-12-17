Be safe out there! Some could call this next story The Ballad of Poughkeepsie, New York. But it should serve as a good reminder for many. Please lock your ride, and don't leave your vehicle running if it's unattended. Police say that one unlucky vehicle owner in Poughkeepsie found out the hard way early Wednesday when a 29-year-old suspect drove off in their car. HV12 says the vehicle was stolen out of a parking lot, though police pulled the driver over near Hoffman Avenue.

Officials say this alleged car thief had stolen another vehicle as recently as December 9. HV12 says he resisted arrest but was taken into custody. Sources say he had outstanding warrants and was handed over to NY State Police.

We've been reading more and more about cases where suspects are being arrested for the same crimes multiple times, sometimes in the span of just a few hours. An upstate man was arrested four times in just a few hours Thursday, according to authorities. Police say the 29-year-old suspect entered a parked Fire Department Rescue truck and drove off late Thursday morning, leading authorities on a chase that saw the man hit two other vehicles as he entered oncoming traffic.

WKTV says the chase ended up on the New York State Thruway, where the suspect eventually got the alleged stolen truck stuck in the mud. From there, police say the fleeing bandit tried to run on foot towards a nearby Walmart but was caught.

In another similar story, police say an Ulster County man was arrested three times in just 12 hours back in March 2021. The suspect even managed to get arrested twice by the same state trooper that particular day. How in the world does that happen?

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!