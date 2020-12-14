Live Out Your Fairytale Dreams in This Hudson Valley Castle

Take a break from your day to fantasize about what life could be like if you lived in this castle in our region.

Everyone needs an escape at some point. Maybe you want pure serenity or to live out your wildest fantasies. If you're looking for the fantasy route, a castle could make your fantasy a reality. Here in the Hudson Valley, there's a castle that was once on the market that could bring the dream to life. Currently, a sale is pending with Redfin Realty. But if you're ready to build your empire here, I'm sure money talks enough to make it your sale pending.