There are many different types of batteries, and it is your job as a consumer to make sure that you the difference between them. Which ones can you toss in the trash and which ones need to be recycled?

Don't even get me started about how to store batteries to make them longer. I grew up with them stored in the freezer. To this day, if I need a battery, I head to the freezer to see what my battery inventory is all about. When the lithium batteries are dead, or you have gotten all the juice out of them, what do you do? Can you just toss it in the trash or is there something else that you need to do?

What is a lithium battery?

Photo by Tyler Lastovich on Unsplash Photo by Tyler Lastovich on Unsplash loading...

Simply put, it is a battery that uses lithium as its base and conductor. They are expensive to produce, and have a shelf life of about two years, depending on how you charge them.

Get our free mobile app

When you are done with those batteries, can you just toss these things in the trash?

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash loading...

No! You cannot just toss them in the trash. These types of batteries are considered hazardous waste. There are places like Walmart, Home Depot, and Staples that usually have a recycling program for lithium batteries. You can also ask at your local cell phone store too. Make sure to recycle them and dispose of them in the correct way, believe it or not, these types of batteries are extremely flammable.

While you are in a recycling state of mind, here are things that should never be recycled:

12 Things You Should NEVER Recycle While many people already know that recycling is good for the environment, they may actually be putting the wrong things in their recycling bins. Here are 12 items that most people think are recycled, but are usually just discarded into the trash at the transfer station.

Greenfield Unveils Playground Made of 100% Recycled Material The new recreation spot for kids is located at Brookhaven Park & Golf Course on Alpine Road in Greenfield. All of the equipment is made from plastic, textiles, food packaging and fishing nets recovered from the ocean.