Life Saving Kits Are Being Placed at Businesses in New Paltz, New York

Wandering around the Hudson Valley you may have noticed a new type of emergency box hanging on walls. A few years back portable heart defibrillators (AED) were being placed in community spaces. The idea was to have one close by in an emergency with the idea that the faster someone gets help the better chance they have to survive.

Recently another type of emergency box has been added to our community spaces. The naloxone box is the newest lifesaver to be available in public spaces for use if someone is experiencing an overdose. The kits contain Narcan which can aid in reversing an overdose.

Narcan Kit Locations in New Paltz New York

According to a Facebook post shared by the Town of New Paltz Police Department, The New Paltz Opioid Overdose Prevention and Response Team (NPOOPRT) has teamed up with New Paltz business owners to make naloxone available in the community for emergency use. Close to 25 boxes were provided by the Ulster County Department of Health. These boxes are part of the Healing Communities grant initiative which is possible thanks to Columbia University and the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Jeremy Phillips from Schatzi's Pub & Beir Garden

List of Businesses with Narcan Kits available in New Paltz New York

The boxes are easy to install and the NPOOPRT will supply Narcan at no cost to the business. If your business or organization in New Paltz would like to install one please contact Phoenix Kawamoto at (845) 256-5014.

Please visit www.opioidpreventionnp.org for additional information and resources.

