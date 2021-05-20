LEGOLAND Announces Public Ticket Sales, New Mask Policy

Single-day tickets to LEGOLAND in Goshen will finally be sold to the general public as the theme park announces its new safety policy.

Those who've been curious to find out what's been happening behind the gates at LEGOLAND New York will finally get a peek behind the curtain as tickets are made available this week.

The massive theme park in Orange County announced on Wednesday that annual pass holders and single-day ticket purchasers will finally be able to reserve dates at LEGOLAND through June. Currently, those with "First to Play" Passes are previewing five of the park's seven themed lands. Once that sneak peek is over, the park will be welcoming annual pass holders and those wishing to purchase single-day tickets.

Passholders who were not part of the special "First to Play" promotion will have 48 hours to reserve their date to visit the park starting May 29 during their pre-opening "dress rehearsal." Reservations will open up for everyone else on May 21. Single-day tickets will be offered at a reduced price of $49.99 since not all of the park's attractions will be open yet. The LEGO Pirates section of the park and the LEGOLAND Hotel will both debut later this summer.

LEGOLAND New York

Now that New York State has lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated individuals, many have been wondering if LEGOLAND would still enforce masks for guests. Disney World and Universal Orlando have allowed guests to go without masks, but LEGOLAND Orlando is still requiring masks on rides and indoors. The same policy will hold true for LEGOLAND New York. A sign at the entrance to the park says,

Masks not only protect, but they're really cool and mysterious (just ask ninjas and superheroes...). We require that you wear one as you play safely at our Resort.

The sign is currently up during the pre-opening phase of the park, it's unknown if the policy will change later this summer after LEGOLAND New York's official grand opening.

Those who wish to book tickets will need to do so directly through the LEGOLAND website.