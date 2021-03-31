LEGOLAND Slapped with $600K in Environmental Fines

The new theme park opening in the Hudson Valley just got a pricy welcome gift.

As LEGOLAND prepares to open, news has broken that the new theme park has been hit with $600,000 in environmental fees. According to the New York Post, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued multiple environmental violations against LEGOLAND. The total of violations results in over $600,000 of fines.

The New York Post reports that LEGOLAND had previously been fined over $265,000 for environmental violations in 2018 and 2019. The recent violations were due to muddy runoff draining from the construction site into Otterkill Creek. The new violations brought $346,000 in new fines. The new fines plus the old make the total environmental fines against LEGOLAND cost $611,550.

In February 2021, we reported that LEGOLAND had announced they will officially open this year. The new theme park will be 150 acres in Goshen. IT will feature various rides, attractions, and even a LEGO-themed hotel for guests to stay on site. Originally, LEGOLAND was set to open on July 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a halt in construction and a change in plans.

Currently, an exact opening date for LEGOLAND has yet to be announced. We reported in February 2021 that they have promised to open this year as they await more guidance from New York State. A representative from the park said that architects have been able to incorporate social distancing and other safety measures in their designs. Each hotel room will feature a virtual assistant to help with things like ordering towels and getting room service. Hands-free tickets and touchless payments will also be available throughout the park.