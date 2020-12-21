Lean Cuisine Recall On Baked Chicken Meal Products

You might want to take a quick look in your freezer to see if you purchased this.

According to USDA, more than 90,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal products are reportedly being recalled. More details on this, the products possibly could be contaminated with pieces of white, hard plastic, according to officials.

Apparently the problem was allegedly discovered a few days ago on December 18 after the company received complaints about this. The firm believes a conveyor belt broke during production and that's what caused the issue, according to officials.

If you did purchase this, they recommended that you throw the product out or bring it back to the store you purchased it from.

The USDA also said,

"FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls."

According to the statement,

"FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

For more information on this you can click the link above or if you have any questions about this recall you can call Nestle Prepared Foods , at (800)-993-8625. Customers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (1-888-674-6854).