Leaf Peeper Rides Still Taking Place During COVID, You Going?

Thinking about checking out the fall leaf colors? Maybe heading out on the bike to see the leaves change and cruising on a leaf peeping tour is the way to go?

There is a great leaf peeping tour for charity taking place in association with the Woodstock Harley Owners Group on Saturday October 10, 2020.

The day will begin and end at Woodstock Harley Davidson, Route 28 in Kingston. Registration is between 9 AM and 10 AM. Riders are $25 per bike, and $15 per passenger. All the monies raised from the day will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

At the end of the self guided tour through the Catskills, riders will return to Woodstock Harley to enjoy food and live music. The day will be a great excuse to head out on the bike and to enjoy all of the colors of fall that the Catskills has to offer.

The event is sponsored by the Woodstock HOG Club. For more details, click here.

What is your favorite route to take to check out the colors of fall? Do you normally head to the "Colors of the Catskills" at Hunter Mountain? How has COVID affected your motorcycle riding plans?

Have you been able to head out on the bike more or have you stayed home more than normal?