No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked

You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply.

Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.

Holiday Candy Shortage at Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop

Krause's posted a note on their Facebook page on December 22nd, 2022 that they might be running out of customers' favorites. They hoped people could understand. Apparently, a staffing shortage was causing the empty shelves but they want customers to know they were working hard to get their favorites restocked.

Krause's Chocolates via Facebook 1a Krause's Chocolates via Facebook 1a loading...

I myself may have added to their shortage because right before the notice went up I went to the New Paltz location and I bought a bunch of the assorted boxes for holiday gifts for my family and friends.

The chocolate is so good and the assortment box is a great way to give everyone a taste of Krause's Chocolate. There is always at least one if not two of someone's favorites in the box.

Get our free mobile app

Where to Buy Valentine's Candy in the Hudson Valley, NY

I have been following them on social media since and saw that they were on a break but ready to re-open on January 2nd, 2023 so I waited until Wednesday the 4th and sent them a note asking how things were going. They replied right away with the statement below.

We are still re-stocking some flavors, but for the most part have a good selection of candies! Working hard to get ready for the upcoming Valentine’s season! (via Facebook)

Looks like they will be ready when I head back in for all my Valentines

The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley Whether you're looking for a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day, an anniversary or special holiday celebration, the Hudson Valley has some of the very best handmade chocolates around. Scroll down to check out these incredible chocolate stores in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties.