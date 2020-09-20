Kingston’s Wall Street Farmers Market Continues Through November

Are you looking for a bit of 'normalcy' right now? Maybe a trip to the farmers market is what you need. Good news, with a few adaptations for Covid, the Kingston Farmers market has re-opened and ready for visitors every Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM. They are asking that you allow persons who are older or that have additional social distancing needs to shop the market from 9 am to 9:30 am.

The market currently offers selections from more than 14 farms, with 15 additional vendors offering meats, cheeses/dairy, specialty foods and other specialty items. Also available, some of the vendors allow you to order online, pay online and then just pick up your items, to reduce contact and exposure to others.

As of right now, September 2020, the outdoor market is expecting to continue to be open on their regular Saturday schedule through Thanksgiving. When December rolls around they are looking into what they have done in the past, holding an indoor winter market, but details will be announced about that when they are available.

What do you consider your top 5 items to purchase at a farmers market? Vegetables, fruit, cheese, occasionally even a bottle of local wine? Ok, all of the above!