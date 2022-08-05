Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend

It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.

This year’s Hooley on the Hudson will be on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11:30AM - 9PM at T.R. Gallo Park right on the Rondout. There will be food and craft vendors, lots of activities for the kids, and music and entertainment on 3 stages. Grab your family and your lawn chairs, because this is going to be a day that you won’t want to miss.

Admission to the Hooley on the Hudson is totally free. Don’t worry about parking, either. There will be signs directing you to parking venues, and the City has arranged free shuttle buses from the parking venues to the Hooley on the Hudson. Parking venues are the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Cornell Street Public Lot, and Kingston Point. And even though the Hooley is on a Sunday, it’s the day before Labor Day, so you don’t even have to worry about getting up early the next day.

If you’ve never visited the Rondout area of Kingston, this may be a great day to check it out. On a normal day the Rondout is bustling with fun. There are lots of great shops and restaurants, plus you’re right at the beautiful waterfront. On Hooley Day, it’s even better! For more information about this year’s Hooley on the Hudson, and to get directions, visit the Hooley website.

Want a Great Irish Pub? Here are 4 Within 5 Minutes of Poughkeepsie 4 Irish Pubs in and Around Poughkeepsie

7 'Gotta Get To' Hudson Valley Flea Markets 7 Great Hudson Valley Flea Markets