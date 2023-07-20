The Scares Return to Wappingers Falls for a 47th Season at Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion

Depending on who you ask, Spooky Season is upon us.

We may be sweating it out right now in the Hudson Valley and enjoying summer vacations, but before you know it the temperatures will drop and the leaves will fall. Next thing you know, the pumpkin spice is flowing and it's Halloween.

Seriously though, some fall enthusiast consider July 5th the start of Halloween/spooky season because July 4th is the last commercialized holiday of the summer and stores start putting out their "harvest" themed products.

We're not going to rush through the seasons, but we have to let you know that a Dutchess County scare staple is returning for it's 47th year of frights.

Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion Prepares for 2023 Scare Season

On social media Kevin McCurdy's announced that the frights will kick off on September 30th, 2023. Tickets aren't on sale yet, but they will be soon. So what can we expect from the 47th season at Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion? They write on social media:

It's officially that time of year again! Kevin McCurdy's will be opening this season for 2023 starting Saturday September 30th!

This year The Haunted Mansion presents Three Thrilling Attractions:

"HEaven hiLLs hospital"

"Carnivorous Creepers"

"Wicked Woods"

Tickets available soon.

Hiring For Scares at Kevin McCurdy's

Are you good at scaring people? Maybe you're good at doing makeup and acting? Kevin McCurdy's is hiring for all positions at their Wappinger Falls haunted attraction. You can learn more and find out how you can apply below.

Did you know Kevin McCurdy's is the genius behind the Escape Time Adventures Escape Rooms? If haunted attractions aren't you're thing, but you like a thrilling adventure and putting together the pieces of a puzzle you'll love Escape Time.

